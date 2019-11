WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) – Williamsburg Police asking parents to be sure to check their children’s candy after they confirmed CBD gummies have shown up in some trick or treaters bags.

They’re saying the gummies were in a clear package with a strong odor of marijuana.

