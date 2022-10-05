KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Republican State Senator Dr. Richard Briggs and challenger Democrat Bryan Langan met Tuesday night to introduce themselves and talk about the issues District 7 residents wanted to know about.

WATE 6 On Your Side Anchor Don Hudson moderated the forum at the Knoxville Public Works complex.

The League of Women Voters forums were meant for the audience — the voters — about getting informed and ready to participate in the elections.

“So, the people in the audience have the chance to ask whatever appropriate question they want to ask and get their answers — make up their minds which candidate corresponds to their beliefs and maybe learn some things about the issues as well,” said Susan Martin who is apart of the League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County.

The next League of Women Voters forum is scheduled for Oct. 20 and will involve candidates for the State House of Representatives.