Portrait artist reflects on his encounter with civil rights icon & Congressman John Lewis

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One University of Tennessee graduate reflected on his encounter with the late Congressman John Lewis.
Carl Hess II created a portrait for Rep. Lewis, showing two visuals, one of him marching with Martin Luther King Jr. across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, and the other of him walking across the same bridge with President Obama, commemorating Bloody Sunday.
Hess says Lewis praised his art, a response he calls an honor.
“I was just glad that before he passed away and went to be with the Lord that I was able to touch his hear and let him know that my generation, a younger guy, age of 33, I recognize, we recognize what he did African Americans, what he did for the entire culture and society as a whole.”Carl Hess II
