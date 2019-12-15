Possible gas leak prompts Home Depot to clear store Sunday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Home Depot in South Knoxville had to clear its store Sunday afternoon after a possible gas leak was reported to the Knoxville Utilities Board.

This according to media officials with KUB.

When KUB crews arrived, they determined that a gas leak was not coming from a KUB line; however, they did disconnect the gas service to allow Home Depot to do some maintenance.

This all taking place around 1:30 p.m. at the 140 Green Road location.

KUB advised them to not open up for at least two hours to allow the store to vent out. Once that happens Home Depot is then supposed to let KUB know when the repairs have been made and that has not happened at this time.

We have reached out to Home Depot and are awaiting a comment on this situation. We’re told the store has opened back up since the incident.