Possible tornado touchdown reported near Pleasant Hill school in Cumberland County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Fairfield Glade police are reporting a tornado touchdown near Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Pleasant Hill, west of Crossville.

No injuries are reported, but there is some wind damage according to officials at the school.

The storm is traveling northeast.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Cumberland, Fentress, Morgan and Scott counties until 5:30 p.m.

A tornado warning means that a tornado has been either spotted by a human observer or indicated by doppler radar. People in the area of the warning should seek shelter.

