Post-Garth Neyland Stadium concert stats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Now that Knoxville has experienced the country superstar that is Garth Brooks, we take a look at the numbers from his Neyland Stadium concert.

According to the University of Tennessee, the total attendance in Neyland was 84,846 people.

The total amount of alcohol sales was a whopping $616,480.

Also, according to garthbrooks.com, his concert now holds the record for largest attendance in Neyland Stadium and Tennessee history for a single concert event.

You could say it was a successful evening for both the CMA Entertainer of the Year and University of Tennessee.

