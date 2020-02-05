Power currently off in the City Park area as Newport Utilities works to restore it after an “animal incursion”

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – Newport Utilities is reporting that they’re working to restore power in several locations due to an animal incursion.

They’re saying that power will be off in the City Park area while they work to repair the damage.

The outage will affect:

Viewmont Circle

Justus Street

Rich Road

Morris Street

N. Susong Street

Ranklin Road

and the surrounding areas.

Newport Utilities is also saying that power should remain on at Northwest School.

Also, they are not sure how long the power will be off in the area, but they do anticipate that it repairs will take at least a couple of hours.