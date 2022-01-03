KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Utilities Board and the Lenoir City Utilities Board as well as agencies in Sevier and Union counties reported Monday amid a winter snowstorm that thousands of customers were without power.

The KUB outage map indicated around 3,833 of 210,950 households were affected by the outage around 6:30 a.m. One of the outages affecting 500+ customers appeared to have been in the North and West Knox County areas.

LCUB reporting 3,003 customers without power due to winter weather, according to its outage map. The majority are in Knoxville.

The Sevier County Electrical Systems reported 28,802customers were without power around 6 am., according to its outage map.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated as additional information became available.