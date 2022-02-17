KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several power providers across East Tennessee are reporting outages Thursday evening as storms move through the area.

Lenoir City Utilities Board is reporting as of 9 p.m. that 2,403 of its Knox County customers are without power. Another 159 in Loudon County are without power as well.

Blount County is also seeing several outages. Maryville Electric has 1,608 customers without power. Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative has 515 without power. Alcoa Electric is reporting 102 without power.

Other counties where power outages are prevalent include: Cumberland, 277; Roane, 270; Sevier, 237; Claiborne, 177; Campbell, 150.

It is unclear any power outages have been reported to Knoxville Unitilies Board as KUB is experiencing network issues causing website and phone system difficulties. In a note on their website, KUB said they are “only taking gas emergency and automated electric outage calls.”

To report an electric outage to KUB, call 865-524-2911, select option 2 and follow the prompts.