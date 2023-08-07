KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As severe storms move through the area, there are several power outages across East Tennessee.

According to Knoxville Utilities Board, 57,722 people are without power as of 3:40 p.m. In addition, 12,446 people are without power in Jefferson County according to Appalachian Electric Cooperative. The Clinton Utilities Board is reporting 904 people without power.

Sevier County Electric System is reporting 11,013 people without power.

Oak Ridge Electric crews are working to restore power in the following locations:

East Drive – Expected to be restored by 4:15 p.m.

The Preserve – This outage is caused by a downed tree damaging a power pole. Residents should expect power to be out for the next several hours.

Woodbridge Lane will be without power until about 6 p.m. while crews complete additional repairs.

According to the Volunteer Energy Cooperative Outage Map, there are over 10,000 outages across its service area.

Bledsoe: 664

Cumberland: 2,448

Fentress: 845

McMinn: 678

Meigs: 1,226

Overton: 48

Polk: 69

Putnam: 74

Rhea: 4,620

Roane: 66

White: 39

Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers expects there to be more power outages as we go through the afternoon.