KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With bitterly cold weather and dangerous wind chills expected in East Tennessee Friday, along with some precipitation possible Thursday night and into Friday, there is a perfect combination for residents to experience power outages.

The TVA, which supplies power to local power companies, shared on Thursday that they prepare for events like these year round, and they began preparing for the weather coming through over the weekend earlier in the week. In an interview with WATE, Public Information Officer Jim Hopson said Wednesday that about five or six days prior, they began preparing by making sure that all available generation sources were online, and that all of the TVA’s units are online and the transmission system is in good shape.

If your power goes out, here is how to report the outage based on instructions from each power company in Knox, Blount, Anderson, Loudon, Sevier, Union, and Grainger Counties

Knoxville Utilities Board

To report an outage with KUB, visit this link and fill out the form or call KUB at 865-425-2911. KUB’s online outage map is available here.

Clinton Utility Board

Report outages by calling 865-457-9232. Their outage map is available here.

Volunteer Energy Cooperative

VEC says the best way to report an outage is through the SmartHub App, and they also provided phone numbers for numerous towns across East Tennessee. To find the list of phone numbers, click here.

Maryville Electric Department

To report an outage, call 865-983-8722. The online map of outages can be found here.

Lenoir City Utilities Board

LCUB says to report an outage, call 1-844-OUR-LCUB (1-844-687-5282). Their online outage map can be found by clicking here.

Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative

Outages can be reported to FLEC by calling their new number 1-877-FLEC-ORG (1-877-353-2674). To view their current outage information, click here.

Alcoa Electric Department

To report an outage, the city’s website says to call 865-380-4890. Their online outage map is available here.

Sevier County Electric System

To report an outage, SCES says to use the Power Action Line at 754-774-6300. To view the power outages through SCES, click here.

Appalachian Electric Cooperative

Multiple number are available for AEC customers to report their outage based on the county they live in.

Jefferson and Sevier Counties – 865-475-2032

Hamblen County – 423-586-4755

Grainger County – 865-828-5255

AEC’s outage map is available here.

Newport Utilities

To report an outage through the Outage Management System, Newport Utilities says costumers will need their account number to access the system and to call 423-625-2800. The outage map for Newport Utilities can be found here.

Holston Electric Cooperative

To report an outage, the electric cooperative says to call 423-272-8821, or report the outage on the mobile app. To view the outages online, click here.

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative

To report an outage, PVEC has 3 separate phone numbers for different areas.

New Tazewell – 423-626-5204

Sneedville – 423-733-2207

Jonesville, VA – 276-346-6003

The outage map for PVEC, click here.