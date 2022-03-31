KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thousands of customers in East Tennessee are reportedly without power early Thursday amid storms, windy conditions and wildfires that began late Wednesday. Across the state more than 28,000 customers are without power, the majority of them are in East Tennessee.

County agencies as well as utilities agencies in the region are reporting outages due to fallen trees and downed power lines. This story will be updated frequently in order to share the latest information.

The Knoxville Utilities Board reports 5,550 customers were without power as of 8:10 a.m. Thursday.

The Lenoir City Utilities Board reports 3,917 customers were without power as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

The Sevier County Electric System reports 2,986 customers were without power as of 8:15 a.m. Thursday.

In Oak Ridge, the city said at 6:45 a.m. that Oak Ridge Electric crews are currently hard at work trying to keep customers’ power on and restore power to some areas that have been affected by downed trees.

7 AM UPDATE | Our 6 Storm Team Power Outage Tracker still showing thousands of outages across East Tennessee, SE Kentucky into Western NC (WATE)

Further north, in Campbell County, the LaFollette Utilities agency reports 2,081 customers are without power.

The Alcoa Electric Department reports 844 customers are without power Thursday morning.

