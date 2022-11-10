KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The preliminary hearing for Tennessee football player Jaylen McCollough is scheduled to occur in a Knox County courtroom Thursday morning. The senior defensive captain’s attorney had filed a motion to get the hearing moved up to Nov. 10.

McCollough, 21, of Georgia is facing a felony aggravated assault charge after an incident on Oct. 9 at a Knoxville apartment complex. An arrest warrant states the victim told police investigators that he accidentally went into the wrong apartment in the wrong building after having been drinking and claimed McCollough followed him some 30 feet outside of the apartment, punched him and caused him to fall down the stairs. McCollough’s attorney Chloe Akers filed a motion disputing the narrative of events and Akers is seeking to have McCollough’s assault charge dismissed on the grounds of self-defense.

Akers asserts that it was after the victim had threatened to come back inside the apartment that McCollough punched him one time in the face within two feet of the apartment door and not anywhere near the stairs.

McCollough is a senior defensive captain on the UT football team and has served in that role in each game this season, according to team records online, except for the recent games against Alabama and UT-Martin; he returned to play against Kentucky on Oct. 29.

Head coach Josh Heupel said that McCollough was not suspended following the incident.

