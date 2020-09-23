Preliminary plans shared for former Knoxville Center Mall site

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What was once a hot place to shop could soon be torn down — and tonight we’re getting a look at the new plans for the former Knoxville Center Mall.

The mall closed in January. A request to rezone the property was filed in August.

The preliminary site plan was shared during a virtual informational meeting Wednesday night hosted by the Knox County Planning Alliance.

Kurt Nelson with Dallas-based Hillwood spoke at the meeting.

Developers won’t say what company the proposed e-commerce distribution and fulfillment center is for; only saying it will distribute consumer products and pay market wages to people looking for work.

Developers say the plan, for now, is to demolish the mall building and construct two new buildings. The biggest concern raised during the Wednesday night meeting regarded traffic. Developers said they’ve started conducting traffic studies.

So, what’s next?

After a proposal goes through the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Commission, it would still need to be approved by the city council.

Then, if everything stays on schedule, developers hope to complete construction by March 2022.