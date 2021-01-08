President Trump: ‘I will not be going to the Inauguration’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Friday he will “not be going to the Inauguration” on Jan. 20.

In a tweet, Trump said “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Developing…

