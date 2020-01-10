Presidential candidate Bloomberg visiting Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New York billionaire and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in Knoxville, opening up a campaign office ahead of Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg was late in joining the already crowded Democratic primary.

His name will be just one of 16 democratic candidates on the ballot here in Tennessee.

Super Tuesday can make or break a campaign, about 1/3 of the country votes on that day.

Bloomberg isn’t on the ballot in states that vote earlier, like Iowa and New Hampshire, so he’s spending time and a lot of money on states including Tennessee.

To become the Democratic nominee, a candidate needs 1,990 delegates; Tennessee has 64, and every one counts, especially in such a crowded democratic field.

Bloomberg spending more than $147-million on ads, some of that money landing itself in Tennessee.

You haven’t seen him in any of the debates, because to qualify, a candidate has to have a certain number of people donating to the campaign, Bloomberg is funding his presidential bid himself.

Mayor Bloomberg is set to speak at his campaign offices on Western Avenue at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Then he’ll likely talk about his recently released plan to make voting easier, his plans to help solve the struggles facing rural hospitals, and creating a fairer economy.

Before his event at 6 p.m., Bloomberg is meeting with Knoxville’s Mayor Indya Kincannon for coffee.

Presidential Candidate Mike Bloomberg and Mayor Indya Kincannon