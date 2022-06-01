KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With Pride Month kicking off June 1, there are events in East Tennessee that will celebrate the LGBTQI+ community as well as benefit local organizations.

On Saturday, June 11, SoKno Pride will take place along Sevier Avenue from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. June 12. The all-day event aims to not only celebrate Pride Month but also showcase the local community members and businesses that contribute to resources and organizations in the Knoxville area.

SoKno Pride will include a Fun Run, yoga, silent disco, regular disco, drag shows, live music, vendors, and so much more. Organizers and vendors say the whole family can join in on the fun with our family-friendly section.

The SoKno Pride event is benefitting three organizations: The Bottom, Appalachian OUTreach, and Bryant’s Bridge.

According to its website, SoKno Pride began in 2021 on Sevier Avenue “as a simple drag show brunch. From there it quickly expanded into our South Knoxville neighborhood coming together to support our LGBTQIA+ community.”

Knox Pride‘s Pride Fest 2022 is not taking place within Pride Month; however, the group has listed some events throughout the month of June. Knox Pride will instead be hosting its “Homecoming” event later in the fall.

As for Knox Pride public events in June, the group is hosting teen social clubs, parties, pantry food distributions, social dances, and more. Additional resources are also shared by Knox Pride, with many events taking place at the Knox Pride Community & Resource Center on Chapman Highway.

The City of Knoxville also lists local community organizations and resources for the LGBTQI+ community on its web page dedicated to LGBTQI+ Equity.