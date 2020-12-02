Proposal to change authority of Knox County Board of Health on agenda for Dec. 4 meeting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County commissioner is again calling for change, pushing to move the county’s Board of Health to an advisory role, not one with authority to make rules.

That proposal offered up by Commissioner Kyle Ward is now on the agenda for the commission’s December 4 meeting.

In a state Ward said, “I will always stand with small business owners and their employees. We can not take away paychecks at Christmas while families already struggle to put food on the table.”

Before Knox County Commission meets on Friday, the Knox County Board of Health will be meeting Wednesday night.

Health leaders are set to discuss a possible new health regulation that if passed would limit gathering sizes to no more than eight people, unless the group is from the same household.

