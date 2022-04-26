GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a 7-year-old boy and his grandmother were killed in an Old Snapps Ferry Road residence in Chuckey, prosecutors say the minor suspected of the double homicide could be tried as an adult.

The juvenile suspect will appear in a detention hearing later this week, District Attorney General Dan Armstrong told News Channel 11 Tuesday. According to Armstrong, the state can file to transfer the minor to criminal court to be tried as an adult.

Armstrong stated that the juvenile court would need to hold a hearing to determine whether to move forward with the transfer. If allowed, the case would then proceed as any other case in criminal court.

Charges the suspect may face remain unclear as of Tuesday morning.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said a call first notified authorities of the deadly incident at 11:45 p.m. Sunday. Monday afternoon, the juvenile suspect remained with investigators at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department (GCSD) for questioning.

Very few details have been released regarding the circumstances surrounding the double homicide. Authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) identified the victims as Jessie Allen, 7, and his grandmother Sherry Cole, 59. The boy had been a student at Fall Branch Elementary, school system leaders confirmed.

Investigators sent Allen’s and Cole’s bodies to undergo autopsies.

This is a developing story. Stay updated on-air and online at WJHL.com.