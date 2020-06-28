Live Now
Protests turn deadly in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WATE) – A man is dead and another injured following a shooting at a protest demanding justice for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday, after Black Lives Matter demonstrators and a group called American Freedom Fighters gathered in Jefferson Square Park for opposing rallies.

Officials say deputies performed CPR on the victim but were unsuccessful and he died at the scene; the second shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still working to identify the shooter, we will update you as soon as we learn more.

