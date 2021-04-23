Public Health Officer Buchanan issues restaurant resolution following end to regulations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A resolution by Knox County Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan calls for restaurants to provide and encourage masks for employees and patrons, change layouts and limit capacity to allow for 6 feet of space between parties, and prioritize outdoor seating following the expiration of COVID-19 regulations Thursday.

The resolution is not a mandate or requirement but Buchanan, the director of the Knox County Health Department, points to following the Tennessee Pledge which is still in effect. Many of the recommendations fall in line with the Pledge.

Buchanan also calls for restaurants to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention safety precautions and continue to sanitize surfaces regularly.

The full resolution can be seen below: