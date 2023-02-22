OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – A public hotline has been established following the fire at Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge.

A fire involving uranium was reported just after 9:00 a.m. at the complex that supports U.S. nuclear security enterprise through uranium storage, processing and manufacturing operations.

Employees in the impacted building and nearby areas were evacuated and the fire was contained to the production building. Officials said there is no off-site impact to the public. No injuries or contamination have been reported.

The public can call the hotline at 865-576-0038 for information on the incident. Information will also be released on the Y-12 National Security Complex Facebook and Twitter.

An investigation remains ongoing.

The NNSA Production Office is responsible for overseeing operations at Y-12 National Security Complex. Y-12 supports the U.S. nuclear security enterprise through uranium storage, processing and manufacturing operations. Y-12 is operated by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC for NNSA.