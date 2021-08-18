Public wants to see parking, driving changes made to Knoxville scooter program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city held a public meeting on the proposed changes to its shared dockless scooter ordinance. Members of the public had the opportunity to give their opinions on the scooter pilot program.

The city is operating currently under a temporary pilot program with two electric scooter share programs, LINK and VeoRide. Once the pilot program ends and the ordinance is updated, additional vendors may be allowed to offer services or expand services like ride share bicycles.

One of the public’s biggest complaints about the scooters was people riding them on sidewalks and leaving them parked in areas where people have to walk.

A proposed change would convert some downtown on-street parking spaces into corrals for electric scooters. The move would further encourage scooter riders to only operate on the streets, not sidewalks – with the city emphasizing that scooter riding is and will continue to be prohibited on sidewalks.

“I think the goal going forward after the pilot program is going to be what’s a sustainable way that’s able to keep scooters off the sidewalks, and out of people’s way but also still providing that alternative transport for people to get around town,” Carter Hall, the city’s Policy and Business Innovation manager, said.

The pilot expires Dec. 31. City Council will make the final vote.