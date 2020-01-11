Pursuit ends with fatal crash in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A police chase ended with a fatal crash in Greeneville on Friday, according to Sheriff Wesley Holt.

State troopers say Greene County deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle while searching the area for someone else, but the driver of the vehicle fled. The driver, identified as a 28-year-old man, lost control and the vehicle flipped near the intersection of Main Street and Laurel Street.

THP says the man was partially ejected from the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers are not sure why he fled.

The driver’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.