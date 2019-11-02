Putnam County Sheriff Deputy seriously injured after a crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE)- Around five Thursday night Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy Chris Lynn suffered serious injuries after a crash.

The deputy was responding to a call in Cookeville when his cruiser collided with a white pickup truck on 12th street.

Deputy Chris Lynn was transported to Cookeville Regional Medical Center. Lynn was then transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he is in critical condition.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to keep Deputy Lynn in their prayers.