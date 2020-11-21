RAM Clinic underway in Fentress County

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Remote Area Medical is staying busy ahead of the new year.

The nonprofit provider is offering a pop-up clinic in Fentress County, offering free dental, vision and medical care this weekend in Fentress County at the Jamestown Supercenter.

According to RAM, “All patients are be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff, and volunteers.”

It is important to remember this weekend’s event is by appointment only, and appointments stopped on Friday.

The number of patients RAM is able to serve depends on the number of volunteer providers who sign up for each day of the clinic. Providers interested in volunteering with RAM should visit www.ramusa.org to sign up. Those with questions can call 865-579-1530 or email volunteers@ramusa.org.

A final tally of people served from the clinic in Fentress County is expected to be released in the coming days.