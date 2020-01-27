RAM Medical Clinic returns to Knoxville this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Remote Area Medical is returning to Knoxville this weekend for another clinic.

Remote Area Medical, or RAM, provides free medical, dental and vision care to the underserved or uninsured.

This will be the first RAM clinic of 2020. Last year, RAM provided those services for more than 1,500 people.

The clinic will take place from Friday to Sunday at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building.

New colon screenings available

New this year, the Knoxville clinic will kick off RAM’s colon cancer screening program. The screenings are being offered thanks to the support of Olympus Corporation of the Americas.

“Just like many communities around the country, there are people in Knox County who are struggling,” Kaylen Mallard, RAM chief development officer, said. “We are very grateful for organizations like Olympus, who support RAM’s work to help people around the country.”

Ticket distribution

The clinic parking lot is scheduled to open at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31. Tickets will be distributed beginning at 3 a.m. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis in numerical order, according to their ticket number. Clinic doors open no later than 6 a.m. This process will repeat on Saturday, Feb. 1, and then again on Sunday, Feb. 2.

In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, ticketing may occur earlier than 3 a.m. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible.

