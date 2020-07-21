Raymond Taylor enters plea, several charges dismissed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man pled guilty to reckless driving after a situation involving Knoxville Police that he says caused an arm injury as well as “mental anguish.”

This all stemming from a May 2019 DUI arrest.

Eight other charges against Raymond Taylor, including resisting arrest and violating the open container law, have been dismissed, now months after an excessive force lawsuit was filed by attorneys representing Taylor.

Taylor faces six months of judicial diversion and a $50 fine, after his plea.

LATEST STORIES: