RCSO: Mother arrested after 3 children found playing in the road while she slept

HARRIMAN, Tenn (WATE) – A woman has been arrested and charged with three counts of Child Abuse and Neglect.

According to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office three children ( one-year-old boy, two-year-old boy, and three-year-old girl) were found dirty with little clothes on; the two-year-old was naked, the two boys had bug bites all over them, and the one-year-old boy had dried feces on his legs.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Swan Pond Road and Frost Hollow Road and found the three children with a passerby who was holding the two boys.

Officers then found a residence nearby with the front door wide open, and walked through a large amount of tall weeds and trash in order to get to the entrance.

The mother, Latrisha Cline, was found asleep on the couch in the living room. An officer asked if she had children, she said yes; he then asked if she knew where her children were asleep.

She was confused, and believed that her children were still asleep. Officers made contact with two other adults in the house, the homeowner and a man named Phillip Ellis.

The officers ran all three adults through the Roane County Central Dispatch to check for warrants. Ellis had an active warrant for a failure to appear and was arrested and booked to the Roane County Detention Facility. Cline and the homeowner had no active warrants.

While inside the residence, officers noticed there was no running water or electricity, and no refrigerator or stove. There was trash and bugs everywhere. After getting the children’s information from Cline, DCS was called to the scene.

When DCS arrived, family members were called to pick up the children, and shortly after Cline was taken into custody for Felony Child Abuse and Neglect on three children under the age of six.