Real ID deadline moved to October 2021

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted nationwide efforts to issue Real IDs, that’s why the deadline is now being pushed back.

You won’t need your Real ID to get on an airplane or visit a government building until October of next year.

“About 38% of Americans across the country are having their Real IDs issued as of today, here in Tennessee we are at 40%. We are well above the national average on the numbers of Real IDs that we are issuing for our policy.” Jeff Long – Commissioner of Safety & Homeland Security

The Department of Motor Vehicles has made a host of improvements during the coronavirus pandemic.

You can now schedule an appointment online, while checking on renewals and practice tests.

