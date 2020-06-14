Recall Alert: Thomas Farms issues recall for grass-fed 80/20 10-count ground beef patties due to possible E. Coli

ABINGDON, Va. (WATE) – On Sunday, Thomas Farms issued a Class 1 recall on its grass-fed 80% lean 20% fat 10-count ground beef patties for a possible E. Coli contamination, according to a release from Food City.

The supermarket says that it received and sold a limited amount of the product, but it has now been removed from stores and properly disposed of.

The recall affects 80% lean/20% fat 10 count Thomas Farms Grass-Fed Ground Beef Patties, UPC #6-47086-00245, with a use or freeze by date of 6/25/20, LOT CODE P53937-45 and Establishment number EST. 46841 (inside the USDA mark of inspection).

Customers who purchased the product may return it to any Food City location for a full refund; and if you’re concerned about any of Thomas Farms’ products, even though they aren’t included in the recall, they will also issue a refund on any Thomas Farms products that customers want to return.

“At Food City, customer safety and service are our number one priority and recalls of any nature receive immediate attention. Although the product has been removed from sale within our stores, we want to notify our customers, in the event that they may have purchased some of the specified product prior to the issuance of the recall notification.” Food City President/CEO Steven C. Smith

Food City says it will continue to provide its customers with additional information as it becomes available, and they encourage anyone to visit their website foodcity.com for the latest recall updates and information.

