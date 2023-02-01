Knoxville Police released a recording of a fatal shooting in North Knoxville in hopes of catching the killer.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Chilling audio from a deadly shooting in January has been released by Knoxville Police in hopes it leads them to the killer.

The 30-second video recorded by an external camera at a nearby home on Bradshaw Garden Road. The recording contains voices arguing and gunshots.

A Knoxville Police spokesman said the voice of the suspect is heard on the video immediately following the gunshots. A voice is heard saying, “I’m so sorry, man. I’m so sorry!”

Jeronimo Gomez, 30, of Knoxville died after he was shot at the residence on January 17.

Warning: The audio content may be disturbing for some listeners.

Knoxville Police said a traffic accident happened in front of a home on Bradshaw Garden Road prior to the shooting. A person who was driving a midnight black 2010 Toyota Camry was then physically confronted by Gomez, and then shots were fired.

The Camry left the scene before officers arrived. The black vehicle was reported to have light-colored rims, a missing door handle and damage, with mud, on the front end and driver’s side.

Investigators believe that the suspect could have taken the vehicle to an area or regional repair shop, and ask for any shops that recently worked on a vehicle matching that description to contact the Knoxville Police Department

Knoxville Police say a suspect left the scene in a 2012 midnight black Toyota Camry, similar to the one in this image.

Police provided the door handle to the possible suspect’s vehicle that left the scene after a fatal shooting in North Knoxville. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Bradshaw Garden Road in Knoxville on Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

