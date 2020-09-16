Red Cross looking for volunteers ahead of Sally

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Red Cross is looking for heal ahead of Hurricane Sally.

The organization is asking for more volunteers; not only are they dealing with 50 national disasters a one, but they say the ongoing pandemic makes it harder to get resources.

They can’t deploy any of their active volunteers over the age of 60, which is the average age of Tennessee volunteers.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also adding financial stress to the Red Cross, and the safety guidelines make it school harder to provide help with less money.

“So what we’re having to do many times is approach our hoteling partners and providing emergency lodging in hotels individually for families. Then we have to factor in feeding cost and that cost has increased because we’re not able to do like a buffet style, family style meal.” Sherri McKinney – Regional Director of Communications, American Red Cross

Tennessee Red Cross leaders say right now, they have almost 60 volunteers deployed to natural disasters across the country.

LATEST STORIES