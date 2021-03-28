Red Cross offering assistance to those impacted by flooding

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The American Red Cross – East Tennessee Chapter is offering a helping hand to those impacted by recent storms and other incidents across the state.

According to a Red Cross spokesperson, six East Tennessee volunteers are helping as of Saturday evening. The number of volunteers could grow overnight, into Monday morning.

One local volunteer is on the ground in Campbell County assessing damage from floods and assisting people heavily impacted from the weather.

The Red Cross said the five other volunteers are working virtually, helping all across the state with logistics, telehealth and other key elements for assistance.

That includes Nashville following the weekend storms, a weekend fire at a Chattanooga apartment facility that left more than 50 people displaced and other situations around Tennessee.

With the recent stretch of storms, the Red Cross is wanting to make sure people reach out if they need assistance.

You can learn more on how to help by checking out the American Red Cross website HERE.