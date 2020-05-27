Regal Cinemas not reopening yet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Phase 2 of the reopening process starting up in Knoxville and Knox County on Tuesday, May 26; on the long list of businesses able to reopen are movie theaters.

RELATED: Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak

As long as there is limited seating with groups of up to 10, spaced out at least six feet apart from each other, along with the entrance and exit doors being designated to create one way traffic.

With that, Regal Cinemas, which is headquartered in Knoxville, announced Wednesday it will not be reopening just yet.

The entertainment group has more than 500 theaters across the country. Regal saying they are still working to, “Host our audiences and show them the big blockbusters in a safe environment.”