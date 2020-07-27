Regal Cinemas to reopen Aug. 21

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced a new reopening date for Regal theaters after previously pushing back its July reopening date in response to the recent changes in the upcoming theatrical release schedule.

Regal theaters will begin to reopen U.S. locations Friday, Aug. 21.

Previous reopening dates had been announced for Regal Cinemas, but due to rescheduling issues for some movie release dates, the company made the reopening change

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, opening in the U.S. on Thursday, Sept. 3, will headline new films coming to the theatres like Unhinged, Greenland and Broken Hearts Gallery, along with the strong slate of highly-anticipated films scheduled to release throughout the remainder of 2020, including Wonder Woman 1984, Black Widow, No Time to Die, Soul, The King’s Man and many more.

“Welcoming theatergoers back to our cinemas will be a celebration for not only our team and our industry, but most importantly for the fans who have been anxiously awaiting the year’s upcoming releases,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said. “With the health and safety of our staff, customers and communities as our top priority, we are happy to invite audiences to return to the timeless theatrical experience that we have all dearly missed.”

Regal theaters will enforce the previously announced health and safety measures that adhere to the latest CDC and public health guidelines, including innovative sanitization procedures, new social distancing protocols, and mandatory mask policies for Regal employees and guests.

Regal will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow any changes to regulations or guidance from public health officials. For additional information, please visit our mobile app or online at REGmovies.com.

