Remains found in Dandridge identified

Site where Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office located remains. (Photo via WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The skeletal remains that were found on Sockless Road in Dandridge have been identified. The Forensic Center identified the remains as Robert Joshua Boling, 37, of Delight Way in Dandridge.

Boling had been reported missing on June 25 to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office but had been missing since May 27. According to the JCSO, the family said Boling had a history and went missing in 2015 but had returned. It was due to this that they delayed reporting his disappearance.

At this time the cause of his death has not been determined and this case is still under investigation.

