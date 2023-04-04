KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The remains of the nine Fort Campbell soldiers killed in a helicopter crash on March 29 have been transferred to an Air Force base in Delaware according to a release.

The 101st Airborne Division of Fort Campbell released that the soldiers’ remains were escorted and honored by various police departments starting from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to Dover Air Force Base, in Delaware. The Joint Service Mortuary is located at Dover Air Force Base.

The release also added that three of the nine soldiers were posthumously promoted to the next higher grade. Their ranks are now Sergeant Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Esparza, and Warrant Officer 2 Aaron Healy. The 101st Airborne Division says an honorary promotion will be held for the families at a later date.

It is also mentioned in the release that flight data recorders from the two HH-60 Black Hawks were recovered by an aviation safety team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Rucker, Alabama.

While the recorders have been sent for further analysis, a spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division said they are unable to give a timeline for when the investigation will be completed because the length of the investigation will be “determined by thorough analysis of all factors.”