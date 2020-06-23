Rennova opens Knoxville office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rennova Community Health announced Monday it has opened offices here in Knoxville.
The new offices will oversee all Tennessee and Kentucky operations.
The company has appointed Michael Alexander as COO of hospital operations to head the office.
You may remember Rennova operates the Big South Fork Medical Center, Jellico Medical Center and the now closed Jamestown Regional Medical Center which have been in financial trouble and the center of controversy after the closure of the Jamestown location.
