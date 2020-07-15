Reopening Schools: Ahead of board of education meeting, KCS releases reopening plan that includes virtual learning option, start date Aug. 17

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A little less than an hour prior to the scheduled presentation of the reopening plan at the Knox County Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday night, KCS released its fall reopening plan that includes enrollment options for virtual learning.

The full plan was released both via its social media pages and in an email to KCS families. The new first day of school was also announced: Monday, Aug. 17.

KCS Superintendent Bob Thomas announced the plan to reopen school buildings in August while offering a “Virtual Learning Program” for students who are uncomfortable returning to school. Of note is that KCS emphasized that students who elect to enroll in the virtual learning program will be committed to that option for the entire semester.

The enrollment period for the Virtual Learning Program was opened at noon on July 15 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on July 22.

Currently, enrolled students will be sent an email detailing how to enroll online via the Aspen Family Portal.

For any student not registered in a Knox County school or who does not have internet access, KCS families are told they should visit the student’s zoned school.

