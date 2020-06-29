Reopening Schools: Second meeting of KCS’s community task force examines data as reopening plans develop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second meeting for the group responsible for helping Knox County Schools develop its fall reopening plan amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic occurred Monday evening.

The KCS community task force is providing feedback on collected data, including a community survey for families, to the district as it navigates returning to class amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, the community task force combed through survey responses from students, parents, and staff. Results came from more than 30,000 people, an indication to the task force chairman, Dr. Jerry Askew of how important this issue is to the community.

The community task force is scheduled to present to the Knox County Board of Education’s work session on July 8.

RELATED: Knox County Schools community task force one of multiple groups providing feedback for fall reopening plan

This is a developing story, as the meeting began at 5 p.m. Monday.

WATE 6 On Your Side will update this story as more information is shared at the meeting.

Follow Reporter Elizabeth Kuebel for live updates: