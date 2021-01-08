Rep. Burchett clings to late father’s advice to navigate riot at US Capitol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett is still piecing together what happened Wednesday, and still finding pieces of glass in his pockets from the violence inside our nation’s capitol.

He shared the fight-or-flight decisions he made from the moment business on the House floor was interrupted, to everyone running for safety.

When he saw the situation growing more dangerous, he recalled words of his late father immediately kicking in: “I’ve heard him several times, he said, you don’t lose your head. The ones that do that are the ones that get killed.”

Burchett decided against taking the the stairs and running from the floor, rather he was one of the last to leave. “They really had no plan,” he said. “I thought, I’m here on the House floor. The best thing I can do is help get people out and not panic.”

He also opted to find an alternate path to safety and ushered others along his way to safety.

“I heard a noise and so we opened the door and there was, I don’t know, 15 or 20 of my colleagues, men and women and several reporters. As you can imagine, they were very disheveled. I remember, I said, ‘let’s get the hell out of here,'” he said.

POLITICO reporter Melanie Zanona tweeted: “Can confirm Burchett was looking out for everyone else’s safety, including me and @sarahnferris.

“If you broke that glass, if you walked, I don’t care if you got caught up in the moment or whatever, you are at fault. You are a criminal,” Burchett said.

He believes those who breached the U.S. Capitol Wednesday are solely responsible for the riot; he also believes more should have been done to stop it.

“When they started moving on those fences, you should see what was going on. Capitol Police should have called in more of their people. I don’t know why they didn’t do that. The president should have gone on Twitter, or whatever he wants to do, and say ‘stop this, this is wrong, this is nonsense,'” Burchett said.

He also pointed out many people in Washington, D.C. for the rally were not part of the violence, including a few constituents he checked on following the attack, who headed home once the chaos erupted.