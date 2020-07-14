Rep. Burchett tours Bearden Behavioral Health, speaks about mental health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Tuesday, Representative Tim Burchett visited a Knoxville facility to learn more about treating chronic and severe depression.
The congressman learned about Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation at Bearden Behavioral Health.
“I have many close friends that suffer from mental illness. There’s a real stigma attached to it and there shouldn’t be. You cut your hand and you go to the emergency room. You got something going on in your head and there’s this stigma, but that’s just wrong. We know that, and there’s medicines that can control that and here’s a situation we hope we can cure folks, especially our veterans.”Rep. Tim Burchett
Burchett says he hopes mental health issues will be addressed in Washington.
