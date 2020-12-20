Rep. Burchett: ‘We’re being told we are voting on a COVID relief bill today and a funding bill’

(WATE) — Sunday morning, U.S. Representative Tim Burchett tweeted out that Congress may be voting on a COVID-19 relief bill and a funding bill.

We’re being told we are voting on a COVID relief bill today and a funding bill. Both are likely over 1000 pages yet no one has seen the bill. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 20, 2020

He says, as of 9:24 a.m., that no one has seen either bill, but both are over 1,000 pages.

To make matters worse both bills will likely be combined into one. No amendments will be allowed on one of the largest spending bills in history. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) December 20, 2020

This comes as Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill on Friday, to avert a partial government shutdown and buying more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.