KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Drug overdoses resulted in the death of more than 500 people in Knox County in 2022 according to a report from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center.

The center released its drug-related death report for 2022 on Tuesday, which details the trends related to drug-related deaths in Knox and Anderson Counties that the forensic center investigated.

In 2022, 10,067 people died in Knox and Anderson Counties, according to the forensic center. Of those, the report says 610, or 6%, died from drug overdoses.

Compared to 2021, Knox County had a 2% increase in drug-related deaths (544) in 2022, while Anderson County had a decrease of 22% (66) after it had a 67% increase in 2021. The Chief Medical Examiner of Knox and Anderson Counties, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, noted that mixed drug intoxications continue to be the leading cause of death.

The report shows that the age group with the most drug-related deaths in Knox County was people ages 35 to 44 years old.

Age group statistics of drug-related deaths in Knox and Anderson Counties. (Knox County Regional Forensic Center.)

One of the more harrowing trends that Mileusnic mentioned was the age group with the sharpest increase of drug-related deaths: those ages 15-24. Mileusnic added that the novel drugs on the market are deadlier than ever, and some combinations of these drugs paired with direct modes of administration frequently render naloxone ineffective.

Chris Thomas, Chief Administrative Officer of the Knox County Regional Forensic Center, explained that Mileusnic was referring to Xylazine, also known as Tranq, which has been mixed with methamphetamine or fentanyl. Xylazine is a horse tranquilizer, Thomas said, and isn’t affected by naloxone (Narcan) because it isn’t an opioid. Still, he said the medical advice is still to administer naloxone to someone who appears to be suffering an overdose because “you don’t necessarily know what’s in there.”

Mileusnic also pointed out that it may be time to reconsider the programs and measures that have been used to combat drug-related deaths, like medication-assisted treatments, naloxone accessibility, and needle exchange programs.

“All of these approaches appear to be ineffective bandages to deeper societal woes. It was incredibly disheartening to see that many of the deceased individuals investigated by the RFC had records of completion or multiple visits to different drug rehabilitation programs and facilities prior to death. We cannot continue to do the same thing and expect different results when it comes to combating drug-related deaths.” Mileusnic wrote.

Read the full report below.

An interesting statistic mentioned in the report was that there was a presence of anxiety, anti-depressant and anti-psychotic medication found in 22% of all drug-related deaths in Knox County and 18% in Anderson County.

According to Thomas, this measurement was added in 2021 based on questions from community partners and the public. He said the percentage of those prescription medications went down in 2022 from the previous year, meaning that they were seeing a medical professional.

“It kind of goes back to the issue too, that you know, as the medical examiner, we collect all the medical records of every person that we perform an autopsy on,” Thomas said. “However, the state law currently does not give us the ability to get mental health or substance abuse medical records, so there is a portion that’s still unavailable to us, even in determining the manner of death, so there may be more of these drug-related deaths that could be suicidal and ideation, but we don’t have access to the records to make that determination. “