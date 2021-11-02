JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect reportedly turned a gun on himself after allegedly firing shots at law enforcement who were attempting to serve a warrant on him for violating his parole in Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office reported on Tuesday evening that deputies and officers with the White Pine Police Department along with other law enforcement agencies responded to an address on Lewis Hall Road to serve a warrant for a violation of parole.

Upon arrival, contact was made with three people inside of a camper — two people, a man and a woman, exited without incident. That’s when the third person, 43-year-old Christopher Alexander, who was wanted for parole violations, allegedly started shooting at law enforcement from the camper.

Law enforcement established a perimeter and secured the scene before the Special Operations Response Team deployed gas inside the camper. After the gas was deployed, they entered the camper to find Alexander laying on the floor from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident.