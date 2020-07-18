Report: Suspected overdose deaths up by nearly 82% compared to last year in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Data from county officials and the Metro Drug Coalition is showing yet another negative effect stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic — an increase in suspected overdose-related deaths.

The Metro Drug Coalition stated in its July 2020 update that suspected drug overdose deaths in 2020 compared to this time last year (as of the end of June), had increased by nearly 82 percent.

They’re citing the isolating effects of COVID-19 as a factor for those struggling with addiction and sobriety.

“Unfortunately, another vulnerable population is not fairing so well in our community and those are our neighbors who have substance use disorders. Addiction, by its very nature, is a disease of isolation,” Metro Drug Coalition stated in its July newsletter. “The COVID-19 pandemic forced individuals to stay apart and for critical face to face support services to discontinue. A key to maintaining sobriety early in the recovery process is to connect with others in recovery through sponsorships, support group meetings and group social activities and to be engaged in meaningful employment. Unfortunately, many individuals lost their jobs, causing additional mental distress and feelings of hopelessness.”

How ‘The Gateway’ provided space for ‘The Guest House’

Earlier this year, Metro Drug Coalition was part of an initiative that opened “The Guest House” for people experiencing homelessness to stay while recovering from COVID-19.

The coalition had plans to open its recovery shelter, “The Gateway” this year, but due to the pandemic, partnered with the city to open “The Guest House” at the location originally designated for The Gateway.

In April, MDC said they were temporarily putting The Gateway plans on hold to allow for the building on West Fifth Ave. to be a shelter space for people experiencing homelessness who have been tested for COVID-19.

Knox County DA’s Office, medical examiner data

The data from county law enforcement and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center seems to support what Metro Drug Coalition is talking about.

In statistics shared by the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office and the Drug Related Death Task Force, as of this story’s publication, there have been 10 suspected overdose-related deaths in the month of July, so far. Last year, the month of July saw 20 deaths total; however, by July 18 of 2019, there had been 11 deaths.

This year has already surpassed 2019’s overdose-related deaths, year-to-date, total: There have been 171 overdose-related deaths for 2020; while in 2019, that total was at 141. That’s about 82% higher.

According to the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office, the data sets show the number of suspected drug overdose deaths in Knox County from information provided by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center; however, in the county’s effort to identify suspected drug overdose deaths as soon as possible, the data is initially obtained before a death is determined to be an overdose.

Once a determination is made by the medical examiner, the data is updated, causing it to fluctuate over time.

How MDC wants to continue its mission in driving down overdose data, offering resources through ‘The Gateway’

Despite these numbers, the Metro Drug Coalition says it isn’t giving up hope they can help in driving down the numbers for the remainder of the year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of that mission, they’re trying to continue its renovations for “The Gateway” and thanks to a federal grant, that will help, but there’s more to do.

“There is not a more urgent time for our community to come together and build a center where connection, healing and hope can happen for individuals and families. The Gateway renovation needs to happen quickly. By partnering with MDC, you can help build bridges to lasting recovery through recovery coaching, access to support groups, art and music therapy, trainings for individuals and families, access to credit repair and employment services, as well as opportunities for connection to additional education and job training programs. We need a physical place for all of this to come together. The building is in a perfect location, staff and volunteers are ready to serve, we need you to come alongside us to push aside the stigma of guilt and shame and open up life-changing opportunities. MDC recently received the federal Building Communities of Recovery grant to cover the operations for the next three years. We are the first agency in Tennessee to receive this funding. A solid foundation is in place, but physical space is our only limitation. With your help, we can unlock endless possibilities of individuals and families.” Metro Drug Coalition

