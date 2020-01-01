Representative Tim Burchett’s first year in Congress

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly one year ago, former Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett officially became Congressman Tim Burchett, representing Tennessee’s Second District.

Before starting a new year in D.C., we wanted to hear from Representative Burchett about his first year and a look ahead to what we can expect in 2020.

In his first year, Burchett has served through a government shutdown, an impeachment inquiry, and an impeachment vote against President Trump.

Despite the drama in Washington, he says work is getting done.

Burchett touting legislation, like his Patriotic Employer Protection Act, which helps business owners who hire veterans when those veterans are deployed.

Burchett also went against both Democrats and Republicans voting against continuing resolutions which keep the government funded, because he says he prefers an actual budget.

“I haven’t done anything my district hasn’t allowed me to do. I think I brought the conversation about fiscal responsibility back to the table.” “I’ve had a career of telling people no and towing the fiscal line and a lot of those folks have not and there’s zero acountability because 98-99% of incumbents get reelected, and the ones of them that don’t are usually involved in a scandal or they redistrict them or whatever.” Rep. Tim Burchett

He also says he plans to continue fighting for more responsible spending in Washington, and he will continue to his trend of “no” votes on continuing budget resolutions.

“I’m going to keep doing that, I’m going to keep doing the videos, I’m still going to be frustrated, but I know the reality; if I give up, who else will?” Rep. Tim Burchett

But, Burchett says he plans to do more than vent about government spending next year. He says he hopes to be able to change how tax dollars are spent, adopting an idea from Tennessee’s legislature.

“The state of Tennessee has what’s called a caption, if it starts out as a nursing home bill, dadgummit, they can’t put a pay raise for legislators in it. In Washington, that’s just thrown out the windown, everthing is attached.” Rep. Tim Burchett

His plans for 2020 even include addressing climate change.

He says he’s looking at legislation to promote more tree planting across the country, and hoping to find ways to connect profit to sustainability techniques like composting.

“I’ve talked to our caucus, I said whether you believe it or not, that horse has left the stable boys and girls. The opinion polls show people think it’s happening, so what do we do? I say we focus on cleaning up the environment.” Rep. Tim Burchett

Above anything else for his first year, Burchett is taking pride in the work his team has done for his constituents.

“There’s a problem? We take care of it, disability, immigration, folks with visa problems, stuck overseas, just countless things we’ve done. Everything you do in D.C. is just garnish, the main thing we do is we answer the phone when people call.” Rep. Tim Burchett

Burchett is looking forward to a second year at the Capital.

“I think being the conscience of East Tennessee, I’ve got a lot of detractors, and that’s the political game, they come after me, everthing I say or do, and they take things out of context. I’m just going to try to do good and be the man my little girl, Isabelle, thinks I am.” Rep. Tim Burchett

Burchett is facing a reelection challenge from democrat Renee Hoyos, who served for 14 years as Director of the Tennessee Clean Water Network and who ran unsuccessfully against him in 2018.

Congressman Burchett saying at this point, he’s not ready to look beyond the primaries in terms of his reelection.