Rescue teams respond to possible drowning in quarry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible drowning Thursday night.

According to dispatch, the possible drowning was reported near the 3100 block of Island Home Avenue; this is reportedly at the Mead’s Quarry Lake near Ijams Nature Center.

Knoxville Fire Department and the rescue squad were responding.

This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they’re made available by officials.

