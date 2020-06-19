KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible drowning Thursday night.
According to dispatch, the possible drowning was reported near the 3100 block of Island Home Avenue; this is reportedly at the Mead’s Quarry Lake near Ijams Nature Center.
Knoxville Fire Department and the rescue squad were responding.
This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side for updates as they’re made available by officials.
LATEST STORIES
- Rescue teams respond to possible drowning in quarry
- Senate panel weighs paid leave proposals for post-pandemic workplace
- SEC threatens to stop holding championship events in Mississippi if state flag not changed
- Tennessee House passes heartbeat abortion bill
- Supreme Court blocks effort to end DACA