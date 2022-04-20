SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Rescue Squad and other emergency responders are on the scene of a rescue off King Estates Road, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.
The fire department tweeted about the incident and rescue early Wednesday morning, saying a person had fallen off the edge of King Estates Road, which is off of Boyds Creek Highway.
Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. No further details were yet available.
