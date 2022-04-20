SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevier County Rescue Squad and other emergency responders are on the scene of a rescue off King Estates Road, according to the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department tweeted about the incident and rescue early Wednesday morning, saying a person had fallen off the edge of King Estates Road, which is off of Boyds Creek Highway.

(Photo: Seymour VFD)

(Photo: Seymour VFD)

Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department and the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene. No further details were yet available.

